Oakland County Sheriff's logo (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Department)

A 911 call regarding a disorderly woman who refused to leave an acquaintance's home Tuesday morning in Pontiac ended in a 36-year-old woman's Tasering and arrest after she allegedly sprayed a fizzy can of beer in a deputy's face.

The incident took place about 9:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Franklin in Pontiac. Deputy sheriffs from Oakland County responded to a disorderly call regarding the woman. Deputies arrived, and the woman, while allegedly drinking a beer, made "threatening statements" to the person who'd made the 911 call.

The deputy asked the woman to leave, and she started to comply, leaving the house and walking out onto the road.

But then she returned to the property she'd just been asked to leave. As deputy sheriffs tried to stop her, she dropped an unopened beer to the ground, puncturing a hole in the can. The woman then allegedly picked up the beer can and sprayed the beer on the law enforcement officer and hit him in the face and chest while he tried to restrain her.

In the end, the deputy deployed a Taser on the woman. She was arrested and taken to the Oakland County Jail. Charges are pending.

