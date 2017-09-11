A Starbucks in downtown Royal Oak was evacuated Monday after a gas leak that hospitalized a woman. (Photo: Eric Risberg / AP file)

— A Starbucks in downtown Royal Oak was evacuated Monday after a gas leak that hospitalized a woman.

The Starbucks, located at Main and Third streets, was affected by a carbon monoxide leak that affected several connected businesses, said fire officials.

The condition of the woman, who wasn’t identified, wasn’t immediately available. Other people were treated at the scene with oxygen.

Royal Oak fire officials believe the leak was related to construction work being done in the basement of the building. The investigation was continuing.

Besides Starbucks, the leak also affected an Ameristar business management office above the coffee shop and a Burn Rubber store next to Starbucks.

It wasn’t clear when the Starbucks would reopen.

