Oakland University Police are warning students to be aware of their surroundings in the wake of peeping Tom incidents in student showers.

Anyone on campus who sees any suspicious activity should call the Oakland University Police Department at (248) 370-3331. Oakland University is located in Rochester.

Officials said they received three complaints about peeping Tom incidents in the shower areas of student residential facilities Sunday and Monday.

In each case, the students reported a seeing a suspect they described as an African-American male, 18-21 years of age, about 5-feet-9-inches tall, police said. He was wearing gray sweat pants and a dark-colored shirt.

