Wixom – Police used a Taser Wednesday afternoon to disarm a man who threatened to harm himself with a knife.

Police were called to the Wixom Bar on Pontiac Trail on a disturbance run and found the knife-wielding man at the entrance at the bar. According to a press release, police said the man made a threatening gesture toward officers, then began to move the knife to his own throat.

“Fearing for the man’s life, one of the officers utilized a Taser in an attempt to prevent him from causing great bodily harm or death to himself,” said the release, issued by Wixom Police Chief Ronald Moore.

The man inflicted a a “non-life threatening injury” to himself and he was taken into custody. The man, who was not identified by police, was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation and the man may face criminal charges, police said.

