A 27-year-old Pontiac woman is under arrest after allegedly setting a shed containing her brother's clothes ablaze, after the 15-year-old boy allegedly assaulted her.

The fire required four children under the age of six, including two 1-year-olds, to evacuate the home while firefighters worked to tame the blaze.

Trouble started about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, police say, on the 700 block of Pensacola in Pontiac. The area is just east of Cesar Chavez Avenue.

When police responded to the 911 call about the fire, they found the 27-year-old woman in the backyard of the home, trying to extinguish the blaze using a garden hose. Firefighters from Waterford Regional Fire Department took over for the garden hose and were able to contain the damage to the shed itself and the back exterior of the home.

When asked how the fire started, the woman told police her 15-year-old brother had assaulted her and her brother left when she called 911.

The woman, her brother, and the four children all live together.

"Angry over being assaulted, and intoxicated from drinking alcohol throughout the day," police say the woman rounded up her brother's belongings, put them in the shed, poured lighter fluid on them and set the items on fire.

But the fire grew bigger than the woman had expected. She tried to fight it with a garden hose, but that had little effect.

Oakland County deputy sheriffs arrested the woman "pending criminal charges for arson," the statement said. The children, a 1-year-old boy, a 1-year-old girl, a 5-year-old girl, and a 6-year-old boy, were turned over to their father.

Police are still investigating the brother's alleged assault on his sister, as well as the fire.

