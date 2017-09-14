Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Four men who police say broke into a Southfield home were arrested after one of the men crashed a vehicle into a police car.

Deputy Southfield Police Chief Nick Loussia said the incident happened at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 28000 block of East Larkmoor Drive near Evergreen Road and West Eleven Mile.

Officers were dispatched to the area for a report of a home invasion in progress, Loussia said. A witness who called police said he saw the several suspects enter the home and then leave with the homeowner's property.

The suspects got into a vehicle and fled the scene, police said, but the witness provided officers with a description.

A police sergeant spotted the suspects' vehicle and tried to execute a traffic stop, but the vehicle drove away, authorities said.

Another officer approached the fleeing vehicle from another direction and the suspects' car struck the patrol car head-on, Loussia said.

The driver of the suspects' vehicle put the car in reverse, then in drive and started moving towards the officer's patrol car again, the deputy chief said.

Loussia said the police sergeant was able to use his vehicle to pin the suspects' vehicle against the other officer's vehicle.

Police recovered the stolen property. Criminal charges against the four men are pending.

