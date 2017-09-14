A 14-year-old girl died Wednesday after she was struck while trying to cross Telegraph Road in Southfield, police and school officials said.

Shammah Hebron, a freshman at Bradford Academy, was trying to reach a bus stop after visiting a Burger King near Nine Mile with several friends following the 3 p.m. dismissal of school, said Cheryl Paull, a principal at the charter school.

The teen attempted to cross Telegraph Road south of the crosswalk when she was hit by two southbound vehicles, police reported.

Bystanders performed CPR on the girl before medical personnel arrived. The girl died from her injuries at the scene, investigators said.

Both drivers remained on site and were interviewed by police. Hebron’s father also arrived after her friends alerted school officials.

Police are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, Oakland County crisis response team members and Detroit Institute for Children are scheduled to be available at Bradford on Thursday, Paull said.

A candlelight vigil is set for Sept. 23 at the school; students also plan other events to memorialize Hebron, who started attending the school last week, Paull said.

The teen from Detroit was “extremely happy, extremely intelligent,” she said. “She had a way of touching people’s lives for the positive in the time that we knew her. ... A tragedy like this is something you can never be ready for.”

