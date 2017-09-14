A construction worker, part of a crew working to remove an in-ground pool from a backyard in Troy, died in an accident at the site Wednesday night.

The victim is a 39-year-old Canton Township man, said Sgt. Meghan Lehman of the Troy Police Department.

Lehman says the man and another worker were on the 600 block of Sylvanwood to remove an in-ground pool. That's north of Long Lake and west of Rochester roads.

The victim was using a portable saw but lost control of it at some point. The blades of the saw struck him in his neck.

A neighbor tried to help, but the man was dead by the time medics arrived. The Oakland County Medical Examiner took custody of the man's body and will conduct an autopsy.

The incident has been reported to Michigan's Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which investigates workplace injuries and deaths, Lehman said.

