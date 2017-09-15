Farmington Hills Police are searching for three suspects who stole $4,000 worth of blue jeans from a department store. (Photo: Farmington Hills Police)

Farmington Hills police are searching for three people who stole 30 pairs of blue jeans worth more than $4,000 from a department store.

Authorities said the theft happened at about 10 a.m. on Sept. 1 at the Saks Off 5th store at 31005 Orchard Lake near 14 Mile.

Officials are asking the public for help to identify the three suspects, a woman and two men, in the heist. Police released photos of the suspects taken by the store's video surveillance system.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident should call the Farmington Hills Police Department at (248) 871-2610.

All three suspects are African-American and between 18-years-old and 30-years-old.

The woman was wearing a jean jacket, white shirt and black pants at the time of the theft, police said.

Farmington Hills Police are searching for three suspects who stole $4,000 worth of blue jeans from a department store. (Photo: Farmington Hills Police)

One male suspect wore a black Armani Exchange baseball cap and jeans at the time of the crime, according to officials.

The other man wore a blue and white Nike shirt, white pants and a red, white and blue Chicago white Sox baseball cap, officials said.

Farmington Hills Police are searching for three suspects who stole $4,000 worth of blue jeans from a department store. (Photo: Farmington Hills Police)

cramirez@detroitnews.com





Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2jwpdFm