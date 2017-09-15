East Middle School (Photo: Farmington Public Schools)

A Farmington Public Schools middle school teacher has been put on leave after a being accused by a parent of manhandling a student who refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Brian Chaney, a parent in the district, said in a post on his Facebook page that his son Stone was "violently snatched from his chair for not standing for the Pledge of Allegiance" at school Sept. 7.

He also said in the post his son was "then verbally assaulted the next day.... THIS IS A VIOLATION OF HIS CIVIL RIGHTS......School staff were the perpetrators in both instances."

Stone attends class at East Middle School. Brian Chaney could not be immediately reached for comment Friday.

Officials for the district said Friday the teacher has been placed on administrative leave while the matter is investigated.

"Farmington Public Schools offers every student the opportunity each day to participate in the Pledge of Allegiance," George Heitsch, the district's superintendent said in a statement. "The District fully supports the right of each student to participate or not in the daily Pledge.

"In this particular instance, school leaders began their investigation as soon as they were made aware of the situation, which was the day before the most recent Board meeting.

"At Farmington Public Schools, we expect every child and adult in our district to be treated with dignity and respect. At this time, the District cannot speculate about the outcome of the pending investigation. We assure our parents and families that when any situation like this occurs, we remain committed to providing an education of excellence to every student."

cramirez@detroitnews.com

