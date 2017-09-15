Walled Lake —Two schools are in shelter mode Friday afternoon after a nearby bank robbery suspect fled on foot.

Walnut Creek Middle and Pleasant Lake Elementary Schools have all exterior doors locked and school activity continues as usual inside.

The schools said the bank robbery took place at Maple and Haggerty Road and the suspect could be in the area.

"We will stay in shelter-in-place for the remainder of the school day and will have law enforcement officials at both schools. All students are safe and school is continuing without disruption," a joint statement released by the schools said.

Walled Creek Middle School Football Coach Kristopher Klann posted on Facebook, saying Friday's football practice has been canceled.

Judy Evola, director of community relations and marketing for Walled Lake schools, sent a letter home to district to parents of both schools detailing the plans:

"As always, your child’s safety is paramount and we are collaborating with the law enforcement officials to ensure safety. We will continue to take extra precautions including indoor recess at Guest Elementary School (Guest is not in shelter-in-place) and scrutiny of all who attempt to enter the schools," the letter said.

West Bloomfield Police could not be reached for further information.

