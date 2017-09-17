Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 58000 block of Grand River in Lyon Township last week after bus drivers said they saw the disrobed man at his door. (Photo: .)

A man who school bus drivers said was standing in his doorway naked apparently grew shy as police approached.

Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 58000 block of Grand River in Lyon Township last week after bus drivers said they saw the disrobed man at his door. At least one bus driver was close enough to tell deputies that he recognized the individual from contacts at the school. There were no minor children present during the incident, police said.

Deputies headed to the home in question but were unable to roust anyone. When deputy peeked in the window and saw the man sitting on a couch, the man dashed “into the bathroom.”

Unable to speak to the man, deputies departed. The incident remains under investigation by detectives and charges will be sought, according to a police news release.

