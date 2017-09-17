Holly — It was jousting but not the kind you expect at the Michigan Renaissance Festival.

Two people said they were assaulted on a walking trail connecting the parking lots to the Michigan Renaissance Festival, according to police.

The Garden City father of one of the victims said that his daughter and his girlfriend were assaulted on the trail. One of the victims said the suspect has used profanities and when asked to stop, the suspect shoved the victim. A second victim, a 30-year-old woman from Garden City, tried to intervene but was held by the neck and shoved to the ground, police said. A 7 year old also was pushed to the ground.

An Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy located the suspect, a 26-year-old from St. Clair Shores, and tried to detain him but the suspect punched a deputy and fled. The deputy pursued him and when orders to stop were ignored, the deputy used a Taser. The suspect continued to fight and resist the deputy until other deputies arrived, according to a police release.

The man, who appeared to be under the influence of “an unknown drug or narcotic,” was taken to the Oakland County Jail.

