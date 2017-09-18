Buy Photo File (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Southfield — A different route for financing road projects is enabling the state to finish a project to rebuild Interstate 75 in Oakland County up to 10 years ahead of schedule, state officials said Monday.

"We came out last year and announced this modernization project and we took a pay-as-you-go approach," said Michigan Department of Transportation spokesman Rob Morosi. "We heard from communities, motorists, and stakeholders that this was going to take too long. So we looked at a different way of financing to accelerate this project."

He made the comments Monday during a news conference held at MDOT's Metro Region Office in Southfield.

Initially, MDOT officials estimated construction on the freeway would be completed 2030. But on Monday, they said because of the new financing system the project should be finished by 2020. The Detroit News reported the accelerated schedule Monday.

Under a different financing system that uses a private investment model instead of state and federal money, Morosi said MDOT will be able to speed up the timeline for the project.

Instead of doing the project piecemeal and the state footing the bill for every step of construction, contractors pay for its materials, construction and maintenance. As a result, contractors have an incentive to do work on or ahead of schedule.

Officials said they used a similar system for the project to replace freeway lighting in Metro Detroit.

Also as part of the project, a 14-foot diameter pipeline will be built between Eight Mile and 12 Mile roads to catch stormwater from the freeway, officials said Monday.

MDOT will begin issuing requests for qualifications this fall for contractors interested in partnering and building the project. Winning teams are expected to be selected in summer and fall of 2018, with construction schedules to be developed.

The project to modernize 18 miles of I-75 from Eight Mile in Hazel Park to South Boulevard in Pontiac in Oakland County began in 2016. It's estimated about 170,000 vehicles use the interstate, which was built in the 1960s, daily.

In addition to new pavement, the project will also replace 47 bridges and stormwater drainage.

Craig Bryson, a spokesman for the Road Commission of Oakland County, welcomed the news.

"It's a good idea," he said. "It'll be short-term pain for a long-term benefit. We whole-heartedly support it."



Detroit News writer Mike Martindale contributed.

