Pontiac — Police are seeking information in the arson of an SUV in a Pontiac apartment complex.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said surveillance video from the Spring Lake Village Apartment Complex near Whittemore in Pontiac shows at 5:28 a.m. Sept. 10 a male carrying a gasoline can approach a silver 2017 Dodge Journey. The male pours gasoline on the rear tire of the vehicle, the roof and on the ground beneath it. He then climbs on top of the Journey and ignites the gasoline, police said in a release.

The intensity of the fire, a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2002 Saturn L-100 were also damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan Arson Prevention Committee tip line at (800) 44-ARSON for a reward of up to $5,000 or Crime Stoppers at (800) SPEAKUP for a reward of up to $1,000. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

