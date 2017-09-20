Como's (Photo: City of Ferndale)

The owner of Como's Pizza in Ferndale said Wednesday his restaurant is temporarily closed.

"We will reopen," George Grego said through a spokeswoman. "We look forward to making pizzas again soon."

Media reports on Wednesday said the long-time eatery on Woodward at Nine Mile Road was closed because of health code violations.

Buy Photo Como's as seen during the Lights and Siren's Parade Friday, August 18, 2017. (Photo: Lauren Abdel-Razzaq / The Detroit News)

Como’s had been cited over the past few years for issues with cleanliness, problems with the sewage system, unsafe food temperatures, and insects.

County officials last shuttered the restaurant for violations in September 2016. It reopened the following November with a new chef, new menu and new kitchen.

