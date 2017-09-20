Polk Penguin Conservation Center opens to public
Visitors look at the penguins at the Polk Penguin Conservation
Visitors look at the penguins at the Polk Penguin Conservation Center at the Detroit Zoo on Apr. 18, 2016. Today is the first public day for the penguin conservation center.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Jessica Kodanko, top right, of Grosse Pointe Park,
Jessica Kodanko, top right, of Grosse Pointe Park, looks at the penguins in the South American gallery with her son, Matthew Kodanko, 4, at the Polk Penguin Conservation Center.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Marzetta Hoskin, 23, of Detroit, points at a penguin
Marzetta Hoskin, 23, of Detroit, points at a penguin with her son, Christian Jones, 1, in the acrylic underwater tunnel.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Visitors look at the penguins at the Polk Penguin Conservation Center.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Alexander Branon, 4, of Sterling Heights, points to penguins.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
People walk through the acrylic underwater tunnel at the Polk Penguin Conservation Center.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Penguins swim through the water at the Polk Penguin Conservation Center.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Penguins strut their stuff for visitors at the Polk Penguin Conservation Center.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Detroit Zoological Society Executive Director and CEO
Detroit Zoological Society Executive Director and CEO Ron Kagan enjoys one of several underwater views at the new Polk Penguin Conservation Center at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak on April 13, 2016.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A penguin looks out a window.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The aquatic area is home to four types of penguins:
The aquatic area is home to four types of penguins: Southern Rockhoppers, Macaroni, Gentoo and King.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The new habitat offers closer encounters with the curious penguins as well as a huge 326,000-gallon chilled aquatic area.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The Drake Passage on Shackleton's ship, the Endurance,
The Drake Passage on Shackleton's ship, the Endurance, is amazingly real; a little seasick inducing for some.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The Polk Penguin Conservation Center has 10 times the volume of water as the penguins' former habitat, the Penguinarium.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Penguins glide past the acrylic floor to ceiling viewing areas in the new habitat.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
An April 13 media preview preceded the public opening
An April 13 media preview preceded the public opening on April 18 of the Polk Penguin Conservation Center at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The new habitat features air temperatures at a near-freezing 37 degrees Fahrenheit but considerably warmer for the viewing public.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
"The penguins are adapting well to their new home and
"The penguins are adapting well to their new home and appear to be discovering their many new opportunities for deep diving, porpoising and even sliding in the snow," said Detroit Zoo CEO Ron Kagan.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Penguins make their way up to one of the floor-to-ceiling windows, exploring their new habitat and the strange creatures on the other side of the window.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Media line up in front of the floor-to-ceiling windows at the Polk Penguin Conservation Center.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Two penguins play with a fake starfish in the 326,000 gallon aquatic area.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Up close and personal is the name of the game at the Polk Penguin Conservation Center.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Penguins explore their new habitat at the Polk Penguin Conservation Center at the Detroit Zoo.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Penguins explore their new habitat at the Polk Penguin Conservation Center at the Detroit Zoo.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Penguins explore their new habitat at the Polk Penguin Conservation Center at the Detroit Zoo.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A penguin plays with a fake starfish in the 326,000-gallon aquatic area.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Penguins explore their new habitat at the Polk Penguin Conservation Center at the Detroit Zoo.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Penguins explore their new habitat at the Polk Penguin Conservation Center at the Detroit Zoo.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The Polk Penguin Conservation Center has 10 times the volume of water as the penguins' former habitat, the Penguinarium.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Penguins explore their new habitat at the Polk Penguin Conservation Center at the Detroit Zoo.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    At a point when the Detroit Zoo is emphasizing what it does outside its 125 acres, it has won a significant award for something very much within its boundaries.

    The $31 million Polk Penguin Conservation Center, which opened in April 2016, received the 2017 Exhibit Award from the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) at the organization’s annual conference last week in Indianapolis.

    The designation is “the highest honor in exhibit design,” said AZA president and CEO Dan Ashe, and recognized the zoo’s “dedication and expertise in designing a novel, immersive habitat that provides the best in animal care and welfare as well as a superior educational experience for visitors.”

    Detroit Zoological Society Executive Director and CEO Ron Kagan shows off the penguins' new home. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

    Stephen Polk of Bloomfield Hills, whose joint $10 million gift with his wife, Bobbi, jump-started the construction of the exhibit, was one of nine people honored as Detroit News Michiganians of the Year Tuesday night.

    The 33,000-square-foot, 326,000-gallon enclosure houses more than 80 penguins and has already drawn more than 1 million visitors.

    Meanwhile, said Detroit Zoo communications director Patricia Janeway, 16 zookeepers from around the world are scheduled to visit next month to absorb lessons from the Detroit Zoo’s Center for Zoo Animal Welfare.

    “People in our own backyard are often not aware,” she said, of the zoo’s efforts in that area as well as in wildlife conservation and environmental sustainability.

    “Penguins and polar bears get people’s attention, and rightly so,” she said – but quietly and lower to the ground, the zoo has helped reintroduce a nearly extinct Tahitian land snail called Partula nodosa.

    Twenty gentoo penguins are in temporary quarantine at the Detroit Zoo. They will join other penguins at the zoo's Polk Penguin Conservation Center when it opens in early 2016.

    As the early throngs of visitors packed the penguin center last year, she said, the zoo sent off a batch of 60 snails to be reintroduced in the tropics, the second shipment of a creature that for a time was found nowhere on the planet except the Detroit Zoo.

    “We’re trying to change the conversation,” she said. At the same time, the zoo was happy to discuss its national award.

    “An incredible amount of creativity, ingenuity and research went into the development of the Polk Penguin Conservation Center’s unique design,” zoo CEO Ron Kagan said in a statement.

    He said the result is “the most extraordinary conservation center for penguins in the world” – and the AZA agreed.

