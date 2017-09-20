Deshawn Browning was arraigned on Wednesday at the 47th District Court with a $50,000 cash bond. (Photo: Farmington Hills Police Department)

Farmington Hills — A 34-year-old Detroit man was charged Wednesday in connection with two bank robberies in Farmington Hills.

The Farmington Hills Police Department, working with the FBI Oakland County Gang and Violent Crime Task Force, arrested Deshawn Lionel Browning of Detroit on Tuesday.

Browning was charged with bank robbery, a felony, and faces up to life in prison. He was arraigned in 47th District Court on Wednesday by Judge James Brady, who set bond at $50,000 cash or surety and set a preliminary exam date at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 27.

Police said at 1:40 p.m. on May 31, Browning allegedly entered the Bank of America at 29590 Middlebelt Road and handed the teller a note demanding money. He allegedly was handed the money and fled the bank.

At 2:50 p.m. on June 20, the suspect allegedly entered the Chase Bank at 26029 Middlebelt Road and handed the teller a note demanding money. The suspect fled the bank soon after receiving cash, police said.

Browning confessed to a third bank robbery in Southfield at the Citizens Bank on June 13, police said.

The Farmington Hills Police request that anyone with additional information contact the Police Command Desk at (248) 871-2610.

