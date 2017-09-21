Brian Sonnenberg (Photo: Bloomfield Township Police Department)

Two people have been charged for allegedly stealing liquor and using fake cash in separate Bloomfield Township incidents.

In one case, investigators interviewed Brian Sonnenberg on Tuesday after another agency arrested him on the township’s outstanding arrest warrant related to a Feb. 2 attempted theft at a CVS, police said in a statement.

On that day, a manager at the Telegraph store confronted the Pontiac man about the clanking liquor bottles hidden in his coat, according to the release.

Sonnenberg, who authorities say has an extensive criminal history, gave the merchandise back and left before officers arrived. But fingerprints lifted from the bottles identified him as the suspect.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office eventually authorized a warrant for retail fraud.

While speaking with detectives on Tuesday, Sonnenberg denied stealing at the CVS but said he stole alcohol worth $106 at a township Kroger on Aug. 26, police reported.

Another count of retail fraud was added to his previous charge.

The 46-year-old was video arraigned this week and given a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear for a hearing Oct. 3 at 48th District Court in Bloomfield Hills.

Destiny Thomas (Photo: Bloomfield Township Police Department)

A Detroit woman also is due at the court next month for a crime in Bloomfield Township.

On Sept. 12, Destiny Thomas agreed to meet someone who sold her a car through Craigslist at a Costco on Telegraph. But when the seller later went to the bank to deposit the $3,800 she handed over in an envelope, he learned it was counterfeit, authorities said.

Within 24 hours, Troy police arrested Thomas for trying to use other bogus bills. The car the 23-year-old bought was recovered.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized charges of uttering and publishing counterfeit bills or notes as well as larceny by false pretenses for at least $1,000, township officials said.

Thomas was arraigned and given a $50,000 cash bond due to her criminal history, according to investigators.

