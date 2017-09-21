Crime tape (Photo: Detroit News file)

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies are asking the public for help to identify the suspect or suspects in a Thursday morning fatal hit-and-run in Pontiac.

Officials said deputies responded to a call about a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Baldwin Road near Montcalm Street at 2:48 a.m.

Deputies arrived to find an unidentified white male lying in the roadway with severe injuries, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said an unidentified vehicle struck the man and fled.

Officials said an autopsy of the victim is expected to be completed in the next day or so.

Anyone with information about the incident, the victim or suspects should call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at (800) 773-2587.

