Oakland County Sheriff's deputies are asking the public for help to identify the suspect or suspects in a Thursday morning fatal hit-and-run in Pontiac.

Officials said deputies responded to a call about a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Baldwin Road near Montcalm Street at 2:48 a.m.

Deputies arrived to find Charles Russell Cronan, 48, lying in the roadway with severe injuries, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video showed the suspect fled the scene heading south on Baldwin Road in a darker color mid-size SUV.

There is a $2,500 reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest.

Anyone with information should contact the Oakland County Sheriff Office and refer to report #17-173855 or call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at (800) 773-2587.

Staff writer Charles E. Ramirez contributed.

