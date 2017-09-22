Buy Photo A Detroit Fireman spray water on the Street Royalty club that burned Wednesday. On Friday, fire destroyed the Scorpions Motorcycle Club in Lyon Township. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Firefighters have extinguished an early morning blaze that destroyed the home of a motorcycle club in Lyon Township.

The Lyon Township Fire Department received a call around 6:14 a.m. for a fire at the Scorpions Motorcycle Club, said Fire Chief Ken Van Sparrentak. The clubhouse sits on Milford Road just north of 11 Mile.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

When fire crews arrived, they found flames ranging 12 to 15 feet high coming from the rear clubhouse portion of the building, which Van Sparrentak described as a 2,000-square-foot, residential-style building.

There were no injuries. One firefighter suffered heat exhaustion while battling the blaze and was treated by paramedics at the scene, Van Sparrentak said.

The walls and roof of the clubhouse collapsed and a kitchen and office in front suffered some damage. Van Sparrentak considers the building a total loss.

It was the second time in less than a week a motorcycle club was destroyed by fire. On Wednesday, the Street Royalty Motorcycle Club on Dexter in the west side of Detroit was leveled by a fire. The cause of that blaze is under investigation. DTE Energy officials said they don’t believe the fire was caused by a gas leak.

The Lyon Township Fire Department received assistance from fire departments from South Lyon, Novi, Milford and Green Oak Township.

A fire investigation unit from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

Milford Road, between 11 and 12 Mile roads, was closed during the fire, but has since reopened.

