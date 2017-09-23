Auburn Hills police and fire departments are investigating the drowning of a 5-year-old boy from Pontiac at Hilton Suites Hotel on Friday. (Photo: File)

Auburn Hills — The city's police and fire departments are investigating the drowning of a 5-year-old boy from Pontiac at Hilton Suites Hotel on Friday.

At 10 p.m. police and fire crews arrived at the hotel on 2300 Featherstone Road to a possible drowning. The boy was found unresponsive in the pool.

Sgt. Rick Leonard said in a press release issued Saturday, the hotel patron who found the boy had removed him from the pool and another hotel patron began performing CPR.

Emergency response personally took over CPR while Auburn Hills Fire Department took the child to St. Joseph's Hospital in Pontiac. Despite efforts from bystanders, first responders and hospital personnel, the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

