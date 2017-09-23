Buy Photo A unique speaker system created from repurposed materials by musician Joe Mazzola of Detroit showcased at the Ferndale DIY Festival on Sept. 23. (Photo: Sarah Rahal/ The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Ferndale — For 10 years, Ferndale's "Do-It-Yourself" Festival or DIY has attracted talented creators and artists from around Michigan to showcase their craft.

Work by 150 crafters, 10 food trucks, a performance line-up including more than 30 musicians and bands isn't hard to notice along Woodward Avenue and East Troy Street.

All types of art including, fine, contemporary, folk, graffiti, sculpture, printmaking, photography, knitting, jewelry, fashion, furniture, glasswork, body art and attracted many, but less than usual.

Attendees of the Ferndale DIY Festival contribute to a free-hand community painting on Sept. 23.

Saturday weather hit 90 degrees and almost all the crafters set up tents to get relief from the sun. Joe Mazzola, 62 of Detroit, has showcased his industrial lamp and repurposed electronics at the festival for three years and said it was the lowest turnout he has seen.

"I think the heat is affecting the turnout. This is usually my best show, but it's sweltering out here," Mazzola said.

Industrial lamps created from almost entirely repurposed materials by musician Joe Mazzola of Detroit showcased at the Ferndale DIY Festival on Sept. 23.

The festival had misting stations set up between different sections. Susan Miranda, owner of Nomadic Ant, travels from Chicago each year to showcase her mixed-metal contemporary jewelry. She said some shoppers turned out despite the heat, but not as many as she hoped.

"There's still people out shopping, but this is definitely the hottest year in the four years I've been set up at the festival," Miranda said. "We come all the way from Chicago because this is one of the unique festivals we like to join in Detroit and we have friends that let us stay with them when we are here. Hopefully, it'll cool down soon."

Unique kitchen art for sale at the Ferndale DIY Festival on Sept. 23.

The festival continues on Saturday until midnight and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday's music line-up includes Bear Vs Shark, Mustard Plug, Royal Sweets, Ryan Dillaha & The Miracle Men, The Erers, Six And The Sevens, The Black Drops and Cabin 7. A full list can be found at ferndalediy.com.

