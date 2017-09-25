Vincent Messina (Photo: Ferndale Police Department)

Ferndale police are seeking tips from the public to find a resident who has been missing for nearly a week.

Vincent Messina was admitted to Providence Hospital in Southfield on Tuesday but has not been heard from since, his son told investigators.

After Messina’s son reported him missing Sunday, officers were unable to find the 59-year-old at his home, police said in a statement.

Detectives are working to develop leads on his whereabouts but do not suspect foul play at this time, according to the release.

Anyone who has seen Messina in recent days or has information on his location is asked to call the Ferndale Police Department at (248) 541-3650.

