Oakland University authorities are investigating a report of a sexual assault on campus this week.

The Rochester school’s Police Department learned from campus security that a student was approached by a man near the Elliott Tower at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

“The suspect then pulled down his pants and pulled the student on top of him,” investigators said in a statement.

The victim fled and tried to reach the residence halls but the suspect followed and continued to touch the student, according to the release.

The man was able to enter the residence halls.

He is described as a white male, 5-foot-6, with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes, wearing a white shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Oakland University Police Department at (248) 370-3331.

Meanwhile, OU officials are reminding those on campus to report all suspicious activity to police and use the “Safe Walk Program” for safely traveling across campus.

Safety tips are also available at www.oupolice.com.

