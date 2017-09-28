Colin Matthew Boyle (Photo: Lake Orion Police Department)

A White Lake Township woman has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for producing child pornography, officials said.

Anngela Boyle, 27, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Detroit, according to acting U.S. Attorney Daniel Lemisch.

On April 3, Boyle pleaded guilty to conspiring with her husband and co-defendant Colin Boyle to producing pornography with four children, who ranged in age from 1 to 9.

Colin Boyle, 31, was sentenced last week to 60 years in prison for his involvement in the crimes.

He pleaded guilty to child pornography charges on April 4.

He has two prior sex-related convictions in Oakland and Macomb counties.

