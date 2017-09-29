Mark Diaz (Photo: Detroit News file photo)

Pontiac — A Holly school custodian testified Friday she feared for her safety last winter when a pickup driven by a Detroit Police union official swerved off roads and barreled through the school’s snowy, 33-acre campus.

Mark Diaz, 42, of Holly and president of the Detroit Police Officers Association, is charged with malicious destruction of property over $1,000, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and reckless driving, a misdemeanor, in the Dec. 20 incident at Holly Academy school. His daughter is a student at the school but Diaz was reportedly alone at the time of the incident.

“A DPOA president. Good judgment? No, it was not good judgment,” Diaz’s attorney, James Thomas, told the jury of nine women and five men during his opening statement Friday in Judge Leo Bowman’s courtroom in Oakland County Circuit Court.

“But was it criminal? We think not.”

It is unclear what prompted Diaz’s actions but assistant prosecutor Andrew Starr told jurors after they have heard all testimony and evidence, they will find Diaz guilty of both charges.

“He decided to take his truck and drive recklessly and carelessly on school grounds, causing damage,” Starr said in his opening statement. “… It is against the law.”

During the incident, Diaz’s pickup slammed into three-foot-high snow banks and rode over a snow-covered culvert, grassy areas and sidewalks.

Starr’s first witness, custodian Christine Voich, said she was taking trash out of a school building about 9 p.m. when she saw the pickup about 60 feet away and the man driving it raising both his hands off the steering wheel as he swerved across the property.

Voich said, “I didn’t know if he could see me out there” and testified that she ran behind a Dumpster, using it as a “shield” in case the vehicle turned her way.

After a few minutes, the truck drove off, Voich testified. No one else was outside the building and the last event of the day, a basketball practice, had ended in the school gym a half-hour earlier, she said.

The following morning, Voich testified, she reported the incident to her boss, facility director Jose Melero, who followed the tire tracks to an adjacent subdivision where the suspect vehicle was parked in the street, with a damaged front end and up on a tire jack.

Parts of the vehicle were found along its apparently random path on the school property. Voich called the Michigan State Police and reported the incident.

The vehicle was registered to the DPOA and was parked on the road in front of Diaz’s address. He admitted he had been driving at the school the night before.

He returned with a state trooper to the school, where he was told that a culvert had been damaged on the property. Diaz later offered to pay the estimated $4,200 in damages but the charges were brought against him.

If convicted of the felony – even if placed on probation – Diaz would face the loss of his police license.

The matter has also been reviewed by the Detroit Police internal affairs section and Diaz is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

Hermina Kramp, acting director of the Michigan Commission On Law Enforcement Standards – which licenses and sets policy for Michigan’s 18,400 law enforcement officers – said any felony carrying one year or more in prison or a misdemeanor offense involving assaults results in a mandatory revocation of an officer’s license.

About 15 to 20 revocations occur every year, Kramp said.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2fCyGK3