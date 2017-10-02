Magee (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

A Bloomfield Hills resident has been charged with shooting two people in Pontiac last month, police said Monday.

Demetrius Liddell Magee, 48, has been charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder and two counts of felony firearm possession, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. The assault charges carry a penalty of up to life in prison and the weapons charges are each punishable by up to five years in prison.

He was formally charged with the crime in court on Friday, authorities said. He is being held on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear next in court on Oct. 10.

Police accuse Magee of shooting a 19-year-old Sanford, North Carolina, man and a 21-year-old Pontiac man at 7:11 p.m. Sept. 23 in the Lois Avenue and N. Marshall Street area of Pontiac.

Deputies were called to the area to respond to reports of multiple gunshots, officials said. When they arrived, they found the 19-year-old man walking with multiple wounds to his chest and lower extremities, police said. The other victim was found wounded inside of a black Dodge Challenger.

Both were taken to a hospital.

Witnesses told investigators the two victims were at the location to settle a dispute with the suspect. During their argument, the suspect produced a handgun and the victims returned to their car, according to police.

The suspect then fired at the victims, who were by then inside the vehicle.

Officials said Magee surrendered to police in Pontiac last Thursday.

Magee has previous convictions for armed assault, fleeing police and possession of a stolen firearm.

