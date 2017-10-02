Ferndale — A fire and possible explosion at a vacant commercial building has injured at least one person and remains active Monday afternoon, according to Ferndale police.

Sgt. Baron Brown said police and fire responded to the 3275 block of Hilton, south of 10 Mile, about 3 p.m. Monday.

“One man — believed an employee at a business in that block — has been taken to a hospital,” Brown said. “The fire is still active, and we are encouraging motorists to avoid the area.”

The individual received significant second- and third-degree burns and was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital.

Fire Marshal Bryan Batten said the possible explosion and fire appear to have been caused by an illegal hash oil production operation. An individual was using propane to produce hash oil, which spilled and created the fire.

Fire and rescue personnel from Ferndale, Madison Heights, Hazel Park, Royal Oak, and Birmingham responded to the incident.

