A Monday morning shooting in Pontiac left two people in serious but stable condition and another in stable condition, police said.

The shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. in the 500 block of North Perry Street, according to the Oakland County Sherif's Office.

A 36-year-old Pontiac woman was shot in the chest, a 27-year-old Pontiac man was shot in the thigh and a 24-year-old man was shot in the ankle, officials said.

Deputies were called to the area to respond to a report of a large fight between patrons of the Center Stage Banquet Hall and shots fired, police said.

The crowd began to disperse as the deputies arrived, according to authorities. Police also received reports of shooting victims arriving at nearby hospitals, they said.

A couple of deputies were approached by a man who told them he was involved in the incident and that he was licensed to carry a gun.

He told police he was shot at and responded by returning fire.

Deputies continue to investigate.

