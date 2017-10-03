As the deputy trying to take an 18-year-old into custody, the teen reached for the officer's weapon, according to a letter the district sent to parents. They both struggled for the gun and the sidearm discharged, said Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne in an email. (Photo: File)

Oxford — An Oxford student is in police custody after the district said he tried to disarm an Oakland County Sheriff's deputy who was attempting to arrest him Tuesday.

As the deputy trying to take an 18-year-old into custody, the teen reached for the officer's weapon, according to a letter the district sent to parents. They both struggled for the gun and the sidearm discharged, said Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne in an email.

The school district said the incident occurred at 4:10 p.m.Tuesday. It wasn't clear why the student was being taken into custody or whether the incident occurred on or off school property. Police did not respond to questions and the superintendent's letter did not address the location of the incident.

No one was injured in the incident.

Throne said he notified parents with the letter Tuesday, which explained that Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies were in the process of taking the student into custody when the student resisted and attempted to disarm the deputy.

"While attempting to retain his holstered sidearm, the sidearm discharged," Throne said. "None of the parties involved were injured during the incident."

Throne said the high school remains safe and school will operate regularly on Wednesday.

Officials said an investigation was ongoing.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

