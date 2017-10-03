Crime tape (Photo: File)

A 17-year-old Waterford Township boy is on life support after being shot in the head.

Police said it appears to be an accidental shooting, but an 18-year-old Waterford Township man and a 16-year-old White Lake Township boy are in custody in connection with the incident, officials said.

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies were called to a hospital in Commerce Township around 12:30 p.m. Sunday on a report that a man with a gunshot wound to his head had been dropped off at the facility's emergency room, police said.

Hospital staff told deputies a yellow pickup occupied by two men dropped the man off. The truck then drove away in an unknown direction, according to authorities.

Due to the severity of the injury, doctors transferred the victim to a hospital in Royal Oak, where he is unconscious, on life support and listed in critical condition, officials said.

There was no change in his condition Tuesday, police said.

Investigators were able to determine the victim's identity through his fingerprints. They learned he had walked away from Oakland County's youth detention facility on Saturday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives located the man and teen suspected of being in the yellow truck that left the victim at the hospital, officials said.

Investigators believe the shooting happened in White Lake Township and is accidental, according to the sheriff's office. However, they arrested both suspects and are holding the man at the county jail and the teen at a youth detention facility.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said it has turned over the case to the White Lake Township Police Department.

Officials with the department said Tuesday they have no updates on the case and continue to investigate.

