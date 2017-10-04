Danielle Bartos with daughter Isla Bartos, 7 months, during a protest against mandatory vaccinations in front of Oakland County Courthouse in Pontiac, Michigan on October 4, 2017. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

An Oakland County Circuit Court judge sentenced a woman Wednesday to seven days in jail for refusing to vaccinate her child.

Rebecca Bredow, of Ferndale, was given a week in jail for refusing a court order to vaccinate her 9-year-old son. A judge previously ordered Bredow to have the boy vaccinated by Wednesday.

"It's clear to me you don't care about (court) orders, even if you agree to them," Judge Karen McDonald told Bredow during her contempt of court hearing Wednesday in Pontiac. "You've repeatedly stated over the past several days publicly that you will not follow this court order, so I'm sentencing you to seven days in jail."

McDonald also awarded the father of Bredow's son temporary custody of the boy while she is incarcerated and until all of the child's vaccinations are up to date.

Bredow, a mother of two, addressed the court and said she was a "passionate mother who cares deeply about her children, their health and their well-being."

She also defended her decision to not vaccinate her son.

"This order has taken on a life of its own and it's my fault that I didn't stand up sooner and explain to the court that I am an educated, vaccine-choice mother and that I have signed vaccine waivers and have been fully compliant with Michigan state laws for both of my children for every school year," Bredow read from a statement. "If my child is going to be forced to be vaccinated, I couldn't bring myself to do it. It goes against my beliefs, your honor."

She also told the judge that she and her ex-husband originally held the same beliefs on vaccinations for the children, but he recently changed his mind to get leverage in their ongoing legal custody battle.

McDonald stopped Bredow before she could finish her statement and told her the claims were not true, based on the judge's review of the case and its legal transcripts.

"You agreed in a consent order to vaccinate your child," the judge said. "I understand you love your children, but what I don't think you understand is that your son has two parents and dad gets a say."

A few protesters gathered outside of the courthouse during the hearing to show their support for Bredow.

Melissa Soloman, 38, of Macomb Township, was among them. She had her 16-month-old son, Carter Soloman, with her.

Soloman said she has nothing against people who vaccinate their children, but she has chosen not to vaccinate her son.

"Personally, I don't feel that the judge should not be able to rule on this case," Soloman said. "She has biases that could have affected her decision. The mother should never have to go to jail. There's a lot of things wrong with this entire case."

Michigan for Vaccine Choice issued a statement about the judge's ruling Wednesday afternoon.

"As the primary caregiver of the child, it is unfortunate Rebecca’s objections on this matter have not been adequately represented or enforced," Joel Dorfman, a spokesman for Michigan for Vaccine Choice, said. "Unfortunately, should the child experience any harm from the 8 vaccines at once, the fact is Rebecca will be the only one left to care for that child, not the father, the judge, or the doctor."

