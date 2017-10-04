New Oakland County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center
The new Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption
The new Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center in Pontiac, Michigan had its grand opening Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Stray dogs have outdoor recreation pens with artificial grass.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The exterior of the new Oakland County Animal Shelter
The exterior of the new Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center in Pontiac, with separate reception areas for 'Lost & Found' pets and 'Adoption' desk.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The center has a huge outdoor-grass dog park.
The center has a huge outdoor-grass dog park.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Jamie Fenner snuggles with a cat during a tour of the
Jamie Fenner snuggles with a cat during a tour of the new Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
An indoor cat play area.
An indoor cat play area.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Inkberry chases down a ball in a outdoor artificial grass play area.
Inkberry chases down a ball in a outdoor artificial grass play area.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The surgical prep area.
The surgical prep area.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kittens in the cat area pens.
Kittens in the cat area pens.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The 'Lost & Found' reception desk.
The 'Lost & Found' reception desk.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
A cat looks out of a box in the cat area pens.
A cat looks out of a box in the cat area pens.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cat area pens.
Cat area pens.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Dog area pens.
Dog area pens.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Inkberry plays in a outdoor artificial grass play area.
Inkberry plays in a outdoor artificial grass play area.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
A handful of shelter protesters were silent, but held
A handful of shelter protesters were silent, but held up flyers next to shelter personnel who made their own pro-shelter flyers, during the opening for new Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson gave opening
Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson gave opening remarks, while one of a handful of shelter condition protesters held up a flyer.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Pontiac – County officials, employees and animal lovers jammed a ribbon-cutting Wednesday for a new Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center.

    The $15.5 million, 35-400-square-foot facility is aimed at helping to adopt out each year thousands of abandoned or lost dogs and cats. The county shelter traditionally cares for 4,000 animals annually and boasts a life release of 85 percent of all dogs.

    “It’s subtle, but we have changed the name from just a shelter to an adoption center – that is the mission,” said Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson at the grand opening of the county’s government complex off Telegraph Road.

    The old shelter was located on Brown Road in Auburn Hills. Patterson said by moving it to the center of county government buildings in Pontiac, it should be easier to locate by residents in search of missing animals or looking to take one into their home.

    The county has known the need for a larger, modern facility for some time but all county capital improvement projects had been put on hold following the 2008 recession, Patterson said. In 2013, director of public services Mark Newman and others began visiting other animal shelters for ideas to incorporate in Oakland County.

    The building is split into public areas for “Lost & Found” animals, an Adoption Center and a Community Room for related pet adoption events, such as an Oct. 14 Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event to encourage the public to adopt dogs and cats at the facility. All normal adoption fees -- $136.50 for dogs and $57.50 for cats – are dropped during the Oct. 14 event.

    Every animal adopted from the shelter is spayed or neutered and is up to date on all vaccinations.

    The shelter has designated medical examination and treatment rooms, a lab, an X-ray machine and, as architect Stephen Auger noted, “basically everything a hospital has in it.”

    “This is a great day for the lost or stray animal in Oakland County,” Augur said.

    There are spacious, fenced outdoor-areas where volunteers can play with and exercise dogs in an animal agility course, which resembles a children’s playground. Inside, cats and dogs are housed in separate areas to reduce stress and even equipped with piped-in music. Capacity is 150 dogs and 140 cats.

    “I’m really impressed with the shelter,” said Waterford Township Trustee Anthony Bartolotta, one of about 100 people who attended the ribbon-cutting and toured the facility.

    The new shelter is located at 1200 N. Telegraph Road, Building 42 East. Pet adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For more information call (248) 858-1070 or visit www.OakGov.com/PetAdoption.

    mmartindale@detroitnews.com

    (248) 338-0319

