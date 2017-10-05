Garrett Robert Brodeur (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office)

Rochester Hills — An 18-year-old Oxford High School student was charged Thursday after authorities say he assaulted his ex-girlfriend at the school and tried to grab a deputy’s gun, causing it to fire.

Garrett Robert Brodeur of Oxford Township was arraigned in 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills on charges of attempt to disarm a peace officer, a five-year felony; assault resist/obstruction, a two-year felony, and assault and battery, which carries a penalty of 93 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.

Brodeur was given a $7,500 personal bond with numerous conditions. He must have no contact with the victim, have no firearms or weapons in his home, wear a GPS tether and stay off school property.

A probable cause hearing was set for 1:15 p.m. Oct. 16 and a preliminary hearing at 1:15 p.m. Oct. 23.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Brodeur assaulted his ex-girlfriend in a school hallway Tuesday. A school administrator detained him, and as the official was taking Brodeur to the main office, the student punched him in the chest, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were called to the school and tried to arrest him. Brodeur struggled with them and reached for one deputy’s holstered gun. He squeezed the trigger and the weapon fired one round through the bottom of the holster, the sheriff’s office said.

The round hit the floor and ricocheted into a wall. No one was injured.

The student was arrested and transported to a local hospital for pre-existing issues, then taken to the Oakland County Jail.

