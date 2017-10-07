A biker was rescued from the woods and taken to a hospital on Saturday, Novi Police Department officials said.

The man was riding along a 10-mile mountain bike trail at Lakeshore Park when an incident occurred and he called for medical help.

An officer said the biker sustained injuries but did not know the extent of them.

"He wasn't out there very long. He was taken off the bike path and transported to a hospital," Novi Police said.

