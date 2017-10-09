Oakland County Sheriff’s officials said LeJajuan Hunt was shot multiple times near the 600 block of Newman Lane just before 2 a.m. Sunday. (Photo: File)

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering up to $2,500 for tips in a weekend shooting that left a Pontiac man dead.

Oakland County Sheriff’s officials said LeJajuan Hunt was shot multiple times near the 600 block of Newman Lane just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Detectives learned the 27-year-old “had been in the area of Newman Lane Apartments with friends prior to the shooting and he later returned and he exchanged gunfire” with another person, investigators said in a statement.

Hunt was rushed to St. Joseph Mercy Oakland hospital, where he died from his injuries, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information on the shooting can anonymously submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP.

