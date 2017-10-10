Whole Foods Market announced its Troy location on West Maple Road will close and relocate to Birmingham.

The new, 46,000-square-foot market will open at 2100 East Maple Road, about a half-mile, on Oct. 25.

The supermarket will continue to sell their usual produce along with new features for all-natural foodies including:

Maple Road Taproom: Featuring a rotating tap of 24 hard-to-find beers, made-to-order breakfast, lunch and dinner options. Food includes bacon breakfast bowl, Beyond Meat vegan burger, smoked chicken sausage, poutine and Nashville hot chicken

Gelato Cupcakes & Cookie Sandwiches: In-house churned gelato featuring flavors like coconut, pumpkin spice and tiramisu will be stacked with cupcakes and cookies for a total dessert game-changer

Smoked Seafood: In-house, seafood culinary creations such as smoked Atlantic salmon, smoked salmon candy and smoked whitefish

Real Good Juice Co. Bar: Locally sourced fruits and vegetables and juices and smoothies

Ready-to-go food: A salad bar, hot bar, hand-stretched Neapolitan-style pizza, freshly made sushi specialty rolls or build-your-own taco bar

Be one of the first 500 customers through the doors and receive a promo card valued between $5 and $50, with one $500 winner.

The supermarket will also hold five "Days of Community Giving" in October, where 1 percent of each day's sales will go to local schools.

Oct. 25 - Pembroke Elementary School

Oct. 26 - Pierce Elementary School

Oct. 27 - Quarton Elementary School

Oct. 28 - Schroeder Elementary School

Oct. 29 - Harlan Elementary School

The Troy location opened in 1997 and was one of six stores still open in Michigan. Others are in Rochester Hills, West Bloomfield, Detroit and two locations in Ann Arbor. The company also will open a location in East Lansing.

“Whole Foods Market has been serving the Troy and Birmingham communities for many years in a relatively small store. During that time, we’ve been very grateful for the strong support we’ve received from the community,” said Michael Bashaw, Midwest Regional President, in a news release.

