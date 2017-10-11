A 28-year-old man is in a haze of legal trouble after being caught with marijuana and a suspended driver's license last week in Troy.

It all started last Monday, at 8:48 p.m., when the man's brown, 1988 Lincoln broke down on southbound Stephenson, just north of West 14 Mile, with its emergency hazard lights activated.

An officer from the Troy Police Department approached the vehicle and met the driver, a 28-year-old Detroit man.

In the course of the stop, the officer learned that the man's driver's license had been suspended; he'd also been convicted eight times of driving with a suspended license.

The officer asked for and received permission to search the driver and the Lincoln. In the driver's right front pants pocket, the officer found a container with suspected marijuana. A field test indicated the drug was marijuana, but the suspected drug will need to be lab-tested for official confirmation.

Further searching yielded a prescription bottle containing a drug called Promethazine, which was prescribed to someone else. The drug is prescribed for allergies and motion sickness. It can also be used as a sedative. A suspected marijuana edible was also found in the search.

The driver was arrested and faces charges of driving on a suspended license, second or subsequent offense, possession of marijuana, and illegal possession of a synthetic narcotic.

