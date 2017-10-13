Oakland County health officials have put out a warning about a possible measles exposure at a South Lyon restaurant, Lucas Coney Island on 22689 Pontiac Trail, officials announced Friday. (Photo: Google.com)

County health officials on Friday have put out a warning about a possible measles exposure at a South Lyon restaurant as well as several places in Washtenaw County and a restaurant in Wayne County.

County officials with the Oakland County Health Division are advising unvaccinated people who visited or worked at the Lucas Coney Island, 22689 Pontiac Trail, on Sept. 29 between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. should consult a doctor “if they have any signs or symptoms of the disease.”

“Measles is a highly contagious respiratory infection,” said Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer for Oakland County. “If exposed, approximately 90 percent of people who have not been vaccinated or previously had measles will develop the disease. As a precaution, we urge unvaccinated individuals to call their doctor immediately if they notice any symptoms.”

Washtenaw County officials have confirmed a case of measles in a Livingston County resident who works in Washtenaw County. People who visited places in several areas could have been exposed between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2.

Officials said anyone at the following locations on the following days should monitor themselves for rash with fever or other symptoms for 21 days:

■Ann Arbor State Bank, located at 125 West William St., Ann Arbor, on Sept. 26 and Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1p.m. each day.

■The Treasure Mart, located at 529 Detroit St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104, on Sept. 26 and Sept. 27 from noon to 2 p.m. each day.

■Humane Society of Huron Valley, located at 3100 Cherry Hill Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48105, on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

■Karl’s Cabin Restaurant and Bar, located at 6005 Gotfredson Rd, Plymouth MI 48170, on Sept. 28 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

■Dixboro General Store, 5206 Plymouth Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48105, on Sept. 28 from 4 p.m. to 7pm.

According to the departments, measles is spread through the air by sneezing and coughing or by direct person-to-person contact. The virus can live for up to two hours on a surface or in the air where the infected person coughed or sneezed. It can also be transmitted five days before and four days after a rash appears, officials said.

Vaccination is recommended within 72 hours of a possible measles exposure, officials said.

