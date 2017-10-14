A man threatened an employee at a Spirit Airlines ticket counter Saturday, October 14 at LaGuardia, prompting a partial evacuation of the airport. (Photo: Detroit News file)

New York — A 70-year-old passenger was arrested Saturday at LaGuardia Airport after authorities say he threatened a worker at the Spirit Airlines ticket counter, prompting a partial evacuation of the terminal and the summoning of explosives experts.

The police action shut down the ticketing area of the airport’s main terminal temporarily while the New York Police Department’s bomb squad responded to the scene and checked a bag. No explosives were found.

The man was identified as In John Park of Farmington, Michigan. It was not clear who would represent him at an initial court appearance in state court in Queens.

Joe Pentangelo, a Port Authority spokesman, said the threat was made by a passenger at about 7:15 a.m. in Terminal B. He said the airport was functioning normally about two hours later.

