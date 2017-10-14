Buy Photo Michigan legislation that would allow developers to capture a portion of new tax revenues generated by “transformational” redevelopment projects could jumpstart plans for the long-vacant Pontiac Silverdome, Mayor Deirdre Waterman said Thursday. (Photo: Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The demolition of the Pontiac Silverdome has once again been delayed, as the contractor hired to do the job focuses on imploding the Georgia Dome in late November, Pontiac Mayor Deirdre Waterman said Saturday.

In addition, the soon-to-be-cleared Silverdome site will be included in Oakland County’s effort to add a regional element to Detroit’s bid for Amazon’s second headquarters, Waterman said.

Demolition of the Detroit Lions' old home could take “six to eight months” from when it begins, Waterman said. The hole left at the site would also need to be filled.

That task will begin once Adamo, the company contracted by the Silverdome’s owner, implodes the Georgia Dome, which is slated for Nov. 20, according to media reports.

When that work is done, and plans for how the demolition will proceed are finalized, Waterman says she will sign the demolition order. Six to eight months later, the stadium that hosted Lions games from 1975 to 2002 won’t be around anymore.

“Demolition should begin very shortly now,” Waterman said.

Before the Silverdome is torn down, fans will have a chance to say goodbye, she said.

The Adamo Group could not immediately be reached on Saturday, nor could a spokesman for Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson.

A message left with the attorney representing the owners of the Silverdome also did not immediately return messages Saturday.

The belief is that while the Silverdome itself is a “blighted structure” that “lost its integrity” and was unattractive to international investors approached about rehabbing it, the land itself, with the M-59 freeway to the south and Interstate 75 to the east, is attractive, the mayor said.

Waterman called the Silverdome site a “prime site for the kind of transformational structures Amazon wants,” and its inclusion in Oakland County’s attempt a regionalism a selling point as Detroit makes its bid.

The City of Southfield has already proposed the shuttered Northland Mall for Amazon’s new headquarters to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for review, noting ironically that “the first and largest shopping mall in America could be repurposed for the online shopping shift that closed its doors.”

Detroit is also making a pitch for Amazon's "HQ2," with billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert releasing a video last month courting the online retail giant to come downtown.

