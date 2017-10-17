This rendering shows the exterior of Detroit Country Day School’s $14 million renovation and expansion of its Middle School. Renovations also include dedicated classrooms for each Middle School teacher, space for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) project-based learning and an instrument/music room with practice and storage space. (Photo: Detroit Country Day School)

Amid student and faculty fanfare, Detroit Country Day School kicked off a $14 million renovation and expansion of its Middle School on Tuesday.

The project will provide students with enhanced learning spaces and new technology and allow fifth-grade students to be added to the Middle School building through grade level learning centers created for grades 5 and 6 and grades 7 and 8, school officials said.

Renovations also include dedicated classrooms for each Middle School teacher, space for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) project-based learning and an instrument/music room with practice and storage space.

A secure outdoor play areas, renovated science labs and collaboration space for interactive programs such as LEGO League, robotics and Science Olympiad are also part of the project.

This rendering shows the proposed agile classroom furniture at Detroit Country Day School. The school kicked off a $14 million renovation and expansion of its Middle School on Tuesday. (Photo: Detroit Country Day School)

The school’s VIVID Capital Campaign raised $30 million. Another $15 million will go toward developing a state-of-the-art campus for preschool through fourth graders at its Lower School in 2019 and about $1 million in changes at two other campuses in future years.

The private, college-prep school system enrolls more than 1,500 students on four campuses in Beverly Hills and Bloomfield Hills.

This rendering shows the proposed agile classroom furniture at Detroit Country Day School. The school’s renovation project will provide students with enhanced learning spaces and new technology and allow fifth grade students to be added to the Middle School building through grade level learning centers created for grades 5 and 6 and grades 7 and 8, school officials said. (Photo: Detroit Country Day School)

“The VIVID Capital Campaign is a bold vision that will transform the student experience for generations to come,” DCDS Headmaster Glen Shilling said. “Our progressive campus renovations will have an enormous impact on student learning. Every detail of our new facilities will create the finest, most forward-thinking scholarly experience for our students, while building on our 100-year tradition in providing educational excellence.”

Renovations to the Middle School are expected to be complete in summer 2018. Built in 1991, the Middle School campus, its classrooms and common spaces were last updated in 2015.

This rendering shows the proposed student collaboration space at Detroit Country Day School. (Photo: Detroit Country Day School)

Construction on the Lower School is expected to begin in 2018 with all work completed in time for the start of classes in the fall of 2019.

Additional project highlights include a film studio at the Upper School and expanded academic classrooms and specially designed arts spaces at its campuses.

