About 3,000 DTE Energy customers in Metro Detroit were without power Tuesday night.

The outage occurred after 8 p.m. in Bloomfield Township near Telegraph Road and Maple.

DTE Energy officials said the electric company has crews working to restore service to customers.

"We're making great progress on restoring our customers' service," said Brynn Guster, a DTE Energy spokeswoman. "There was an earlier outage that was restored at 6 p.m. and this occurred after 8 p.m."

The cause of the outage was still unknown and DTE officials are investigating.

