A dozen members of an Oakland County drug ring have been charged in federal court with selling heroin mixed with fentanyl to customers, including one who overdosed and died.

The indictment, unsealed Wednesday in federal court in Detroit, is the latest attempt to crack down on the synthetic pain medication fueling the nation’s deadliest addiction crisis.

The drug ring, dubbed “TEAM,” sold heroin in Oakland, Livingston, Macomb and Wayne counties since 2010. Prosecutors say the gang was a joint venture formed by members of the street gangs “Hustle Boys” and the “Wall Street Gorillaz.”

This gang made home deliveries to customers across Metro Detroit and at neutral locations, including strip malls and abandoned “trap” houses in Pontiac.

The drug ring also had sophisticated marketing, sending group text messages to customers alerting them when heroin was available. The texts carried the code word “Fire,” prosecutors allege.

“Overdose deaths from heroin and fentanyl have become a national epidemic, including here in Michigan, as people addicted to prescription pills become desperate to feed their addictions,” acting U.S. Attorney Daniel Lemisch said in a statement. “Law enforcement agencies are banding together to prosecute traffickers who are exploiting these addictions and risking lives for profit.”

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard is expected to discuss the drug ring and the indictment during an 11 a.m. news conference today in Pontiac.

The indictment unsealed Wednesday charged the following people with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin and heroin mixed with fentanyl.

■Timothy Williams, 26, of Pontiac

■Kristopher Anderson, 40, of Pontiac

■Deaire Rayford, 26, of Auburn Hills

■Christopher Light, 25, of Commerce Township

■Kourvoisiea Pittman, 27, of Keego Harbor

■Robert Bell Jr., 28, of Pontiac

■Deandre Mullen, 26, of Pontiac

■Steven Erkins, 24, of Pontiac

■Anthony Lee, 27, of Pontiac

■Quanzay Milton, 32, of Pontiac

■Antonio Bell, 26, of Waterford Township

■James Bellmore, 50, of Waterford Township

Williams, aka “T2,” the head of the drug ring, prosecutors said, was also charged with distribution of heroin resulting in serious bodily injury to four victims.

Anderson and Marlon McCallum,35, of White Lake Township, were charged with distribution of heroin and fentanyl resulting in the death of one victim.

“This is a clear message to those who prey on members of our community. We will not tolerate drug dealers in Oakland County,” Bouchard said in a statement. “We are coming for you, and will take you off our streets for good.”

