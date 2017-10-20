Thomas James England (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office)

Oakland Township – A 53-year-old Oakland Township man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting at a man outside his home Thursday morning.

Thomas James England was taken into custody after the 6:43 a.m. incident in which a man and his girlfriend said England fired gunshots into his car.

The pair were leaving England’s address in the 1000 block of East Gunn Road after the apparent target, a 41-year-old Oakland Township man, went there to pick up his 34-year-old girlfriend, also a township resident, who was with England.

Oakland County sheriff’s deputies were called to the site on a report of multiple shots fired. England told them the woman was staying with him when the boyfriend showed up at the door uninvited.

England said he answered the door with a handgun and told the man to leave. When he turned to go, the woman went with him, according to a preliminary report.

As the pair drove off, England allegedly fired several shots into the passenger side door. No one was injured in the incident, deputies said.

England is expected to be charged with three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and three counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The matter remains under investigation.

