Pontiac – The owners of the Orchard Lake Sushi Samurai restaurant pleaded guilty to 64 tax embezzlement counts this week and must pay almost $1 million in sales and income tax, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said Friday.

Owners Dong Hyun Chang, 46, and Christina Chang, 51, entered pleas Thursday before Oakland Circuit Judge Phyllis McMillen and will return to court for sentencing on Nov. 30. The embezzlement involves restitution of more than $274,000 in income taxes and $706,000 in sales tax.

The Changs still face multiple charges of embezzlement and filing false sales and income tax statements. The offenses are all felonies that carry penalties of up to 20 years in prison and additional fines.

Schuette said the charges resulted from a joint investigation by his office and the state Department of Treasury that found the restaurant was using a “zapper” software device to under report more than $2.5 million in sales between 2012-16.

