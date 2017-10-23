A crash that injured one person has closed both directions of Interstate 696 between Southfield and Greenfield roads in Oakland County, police and transportation officials said. A semi-trailer struck a median wall at about 6:20 p.m. Monday, the Michigan Department of Transportation reported on its website. (Photo: MDOT via Twitter)

A crash that injured one person has closed both directions of Interstate 696 between Southfield and Greenfield roads in Oakland County, police and transportation officials said.

A semi-trailer struck a median wall at about 6:20 p.m. Monday, the Michigan Department of Transportation reported on its website.

The department posted a picture on Twitter that showed the vehicle flipped on its side.

As emergency crews tend to the scene, both directions of the freeway “will be CLOSED many hours,” MDOT officials tweeted.

The eastbound detour is southbound M-10, EB M-8, NB -75, EB I-696, representatives wrote.

For the west side, the detour is SB I-75, WB M-8, NB M-10, WB I-696.

One person was injured in the crash, but other details were not immediately available, said Michigan State Police First Lt. Mike Shaw.

