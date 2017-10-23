While the water authority investigates the cause, the boil-water alert remains in effect for Commerce Township, Farmington Hills, Novi, Rochester Hills, Walled Lake, West Bloomfield Township and Wixom as well as the Hills of Oakland and Kings Pointe subdivisions in Oakland Township, according to the alert, which reported the break at about 5:45 p.m. Monday. (Photo: google.com)

A main break has prompted the Great Lakes Water Authority to issue a mandatory boil water alert for eight Oakland County communities.

The alert has prompted Bloomfield Hills Schools to cancel classes Tuesday. Novi Public Schools officials are asking students to attend with bottled water.

The transmission main break on 14 Mile Road between Farmington and Drake sparked a drop in water pressure, authority officials said.

While the water authority investigates the cause, the boil-water alert remains in effect for Commerce Township, Farmington Hills, Novi, Rochester Hills, Walled Lake, West Bloomfield Township, Bloomfield Township and Wixom as well as the Hills of Oakland and Kings Pointe subdivisions in Oakland Township, according to the alert, which reported the break at about 5:45 p.m. Monday.

Residents must bring all water to a boil for at least one minute before using. Boiled, bottled or disinfected water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.

Guidelines on reducing the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

